Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet hails ‘enthusiastic’ opening period to pre-season

Warriors head coach Matt Peet says that his side's pre-season preparations are nothing more than ‘on track’ ahead of their title-defending Super League campaign, described as an ‘enthusiastic’ start.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan have completed the first part of their schedule, with the majority of the group having reported back to Robin Park Arena that included an open training session with supporters earlier in December.

“Enthusiastic is the right word,” Peet said. “Excited and optimistic, but we know that it’s very early days. I think every club will be saying similar things this time of the year.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warriors boss Matt Peet has provided a pre-season training update

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You should be going to plan and we are going to plan and it’s all about how we attack January and look forward to those games ahead.

“On track is all I would say, nothing more, nothing less. We’re learning all the time and the new lads have embedded well and the process continues.”

2023 Man of Steel Bevan French alongside Jai Field, Adam Keighran and Kaide Ellis are set to return to England in the new year, with Peet providing an update on what training looks like after Christmas.

“It ramps up in terms of the big picture, as we call it,” Peet explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything up to this day really has been individual core skills, the fundamentals of the game and laying the groundwork for what’s to come.

“What you’ll notice is our sessions after Christmas going into the New Year will look more like a game of rugby.

"There will be plenty of left versus right, 13 against 13 and more game-specific conditioning.