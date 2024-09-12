Wigan Warriors 2013 Grand Final winning forward Gil Dudson has agreed to a two-year deal with League 1 promotion-winning side Oldham.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dudson, 34, is currently on a season-long loan at Salford Red Devils from Warrington Wolves and will link up with Sean Long’s impressive squad ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Wales international was a part of the double-winning 2013 Wigan side, also lifting the Challenge Cup with a 16-0 victory over Hull FC at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gil Dudson will join Oldham in 2025 on a two-year deal

He also starred in the 2019 Grand Final for the Red Devils, who are flying again this season under head coach Paul Rowley.

With more than 200 Super League appearances and 18 international caps to his name, Dudson becomes Oldham’s first signing ahead of their season in the Championship after winning the League 1 title.

On the move, the experienced prop said: "I'm really excited, Oldham have absolutely killed it this year by winning the league three or four games early.

“I'm really looking forward to the move and getting involved with all the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm enjoying myself in Super League and had opportunities to stay there but once I had met with (managing director) Mike Ford and Longy (head coach Sean Long) they sold me the vision on Oldham.

“I started off playing in League One with South Wales Scorpions, that was my entrance into rugby league. There was something that excited me about the opportunity of coming down and helping grow and build something in this journey that they want to go on - I want to be a part of that."