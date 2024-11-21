Wigan Warriors 2025 fixture highlights and key dates including Grand Final rematch & Battle of the Boroughs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next year’s fixtures are out for the reigning champions, with Wigan Warriors set to open the Super League 2025 campaign at home against Leigh Leopards.

It is one of three Battle of the Borough instalments next year, with the season to kick-off on Thursday, February 13.

Matt Peet’s squad will also face their local rivals again at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, May 16, before making the short journey to the Leigh Sports Village in Round 17 on Friday, July 4.

Wigan Warriors will play Hull KR in a Grand Final rematch in Round 7 at Craven Park

Wigan’s other loop fixture opponents include Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC.

Loop fixtures are determined by table positions the previous season, with four extra fixtures in the schedule alongside Magic Weekend.

The Warriors will travel to Perpignan twice across the season on Saturday, May 24 (Round 12) and Saturday, August 30 (Round 24), giving fans a boosted chance of making a trip to the South of France.

The schedule also includes two away trips to Hull FC on Friday, February 21 (Round 2), and Sunday, April 27 (Round 9), and an extra home match against Huddersfield with ties on Sunday, March 9 (Round 4) and Friday, July 11 (Round 18).

Wigan Warriors will take on Warrington Wolves at next year’s Magic Weekend, with a return to Newcastle’s St James Park confirmed for the first May Bank Holiday. The two sides will meet on the Sunday, while they will also do battle in Las Vegas as part of the quadruple-header at Allegiant Stadium on March 1.

A Grand Final rematch awaits on Friday, April 11 at Craven Park in Round 7, before the reverse fixture on Friday, August 15 (Round 22).

The regular season concludes across the weekend of September 18-12, with Wigan to host Leeds Rhinos. The Grand Final will take place on October 11 at Old Trafford, with the Challenge Cup Final scheduled for June 7.

Returning to the top flight after one season in the Championship, Wigan will travel to Wakefield Trinity in Round 15 on Friday, June 20.

The Good Friday Derby will also take place at the Brick Community Stadium in 2025 against rivals St Helens.

At home, just one Thursday game has been scheduled initially, with six on Friday, one Saturday and three Sunday with the final round date to be confirmed against the Rhinos.