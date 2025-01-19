Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors opened their pre-season schedule with a 28-16 victory over Championship new boys Oldham at Boundary Park, with tries from Tyler Dupree, Jacob Douglas, Liam Byrne, Tom Forber, Josh Cartwright and Finlay Yeomans.

Full-back options strengthen

With Zach Eckersley having featured at full-back in 2024 for the injured Jai Field, Wigan now have another option for the spot in the form of young Noah Hodkinson.

The academy graduate, who was an influential member during last year’s academy Grand Final win over rivals St Helens, had a strong game against the Roughyeds, which included an outstanding try-saving tackle on a very experienced Kieran Dixon, holding up the former Super League winger over the line in the first half.

Wigan Warriors claimed a 28-16 pre-season friendly win over Oldham

With Matt Peet opting not to replace the departed Ryan Hampshire, it’s clear to see that the youngster will be trusted to fill the position when and if required - as well as competing.

Physicality impresses among youngsters

One of the most impressive highlights of the match at Boundary Park was the physicality from the youngsters.

With a plethora of young talent, the teenagers stood up well against a strong Oldham outfit that boasts plenty of Super League experience - and size - including the likes of ex-Wigan duo Gil Dudson and Iain Thornley.

Tyler Dupree scores the opening try against Oldham, his former club

One moment saw centre Nathan Lowe take a huge hit from an opposition forward from a restart midway through the first half, which would have kept down any average human. But the 19-year-old shrugged it off and rejoined the defensive line like it was the norm. Super impressive.

George Hirst makes first appearance for Warriors

Wigan’s only recruit ahead of 2025 George Hirst made his first appearance, named in the starting back-row as assistant Thomas Leuluai took charge of the match.

In a good run-out for both clubs, Hirst adds further competition in the back-row, with veteran Willie Isa expected to be fit for the start of the season, and Sam Walters also playing against Oldham.

Hirst is expected to return to Oldham, his former club, for the start of 2025 on loan but would have enjoyed his first experience for the reigning champions.

Harvie and Harvey shine in middle

Both Harvie Hill and Harvey Makin stood-out in the middle for the Warriors, with a strong pack named.

Tyler Dupree, Liam Byrne, Sam Walters and Hirst made up the starting pack with Kruise Leeming at nine and 21-year-old Hill at loose forward.

Praised by head coach Peet for an ‘outstanding’ pre-season so far, the Cumbrian-born forward was a workhorse against Oldham in the first game of the year, and could be set for a big season for the Cherry and Whites after 16 appearances last campaign.

Meanwhile, prop forward Makin made a strong impact from the interchange bench. The 20-year-old made the best of his chance, looking to earn his first-team debut in 2025, while he has been linked with a short-term move to Wakefield Trinity to start the season.

Dupree scored the game’s opening try against his former club and looked sharp, as well as Ireland international Byrne, another try-scorer among the experienced pack.

Academy graduate boasts versatility

One of the five academy graduates for 2025, Taylor Kerr was able to show off his versatility against Sean Long’s outfit.

Predominantly a loose forward for the academy, Kerr featured in the halves alongside Jack Farrimond, while the youngster is also able to play in the back-row and at hooker.

His utility will put him in a good place to make his debut from the interchange bench in the near-future.