Wigan Warriors: Abbas Miski says he's always focused on putting his best foot forward

Abbas Miski says it is important for players in the Wigan Warriors squad to easily slot into the team when called upon.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 4:55 am

The winger returned to the starting line-up for the 52-6 victory over Toulouse Olympique on Friday night.

Miski states he wanted to bring the same things to the team that Liam Marshall does on a regular basis.

He said: “It was pleasing to be back in. I’ve had a lot of conversations with Matty (Peet) on what I need to do and I’ve been training hard.

Abbas Miski celebrates with his Wigan Warriors teammates

“Obviously Marshy (Liam Marshall) got a week off, and I came in to basically mimic everything he does.

“He shows a lot of energy and is good defensively, so if I can slip in when I need to as if there’s no difference then I’m happy with that.

“It’s important for it to be seamless. The players that we don’t have playing can easily slot in and do a job.

“Sometimes teams don’t have that, but it’s something that the coaches are trying to push and we are trying to deliver.

“I try to focus on the moment, day in and day out. It just allows me to focus on some things I need to do in training, while back home you drop down and play at the next level. It seems to be paying off.

“It’s just about putting my best foot forward every week regardless of the competition.”

Miski is set to represent Lebanon at this year’s Rugby League World Cup, and is currently the only English-based player in their squad.

The 27-year-old states concrete conversations are yet to take place, but is looking forward to the competition and is excited to welcome his national teammates to the North West.

“We’ve not really had any talks yet,” he added.

“There’s a group chat with minor details but they are just letting the boys focus on their seasons, and then just giving us bits of information about camps.

“I’ll have that little bit of extra time because they have to travel over here, so I’ll show them around when they arrive.”

