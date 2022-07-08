Wigan Warriors ace aiming to make amends for heartache

The Warriors regained second spot in the table at the weekend after thumping Wakefield 46-22.

They're now only two points behind leaders St Helens - who they play next at Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Sam Powell

Having already secured the Challenge Cup, things are very much looking good for the Cherry and Whites.

But after missing the Challenge Cup final through suspension, Powell is doubly determined to help the side reach Old Trafford in October.

"Yeah 100 per cent," said Powell, who turned 30 on Sunday. "I missed out on the final and it definitely, definitely adds to the motivation of wanting to grab some more silverware.

"Watching it was tough...I was obviously buzzing for the lads, but watching it was tough.

"We've got a hungry team here, and we're not happy to just sit back and enjoy the Challenge Cup win, we want the Grand Final as well.

"But we know we've got a lot of hard work between now and then to give ourselves a chance."

Powell was satisfied with the victory at Wakefield, despite the home side - who had 70 points put past them the previous week at Salford - crossing for four tries.

"We played quite well in patches," Powell assessed. "There were a couple of 10-minute periods when we weren't great, but we're not getting too bogged down with that.

"It was a difficult place to come and we're pleased with the outcome.

"We've got a lot of strike in the team and we're confident we can score points anywhere.

"At the moment, we're just focused on adding some steel to our defence."

Wigan took their seasonal points tally to 480 from 17 matches - 58 more than second-best St Helens - after being the second-lowest scorers last term.

"I'd put a lot of the difference down to Lee Briers," Powell recognised. "He's come in with a lot of ideas, and the lads have really bought into what he's telling us.