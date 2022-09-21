The former dual-code international is one of four new additions, with Adrian Morley, Clive Sullivan and David Watkins also joining the exclusive club.

Farrell and the others will formally be inducted at a ceremony at the Edge Arena in Wigan on Thursday October 27.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “On behalf of the whole sport I would like to congratulate Andy, Adrian, Clive and David on this wonderful achievement which is so richly deserved.

Andy Farrell will be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame

“Millions of people have played this great sport in the last 127 years, and it is a testimony to the quality of all four players that they are among just 32 who have so far been selected for inclusion in the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

“We are looking forward to inducting these four sporting giants into the Hall of Fame next month on what will undoubtedly be a very special evening for everyone.”

In a 13-year career at Wigan, Farrell won six Championships and four Challenge Cups and was regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation.

He captained both Wigan and Great Britain by example and made 46 international appearances, 35 for Great Britain and 11 for England.

Farrell played in two World Cup tournaments and in 1996 became the youngest captain in Lions history when he led the 1996 tour to PNG, New Zealand and Fiji.

He later switched to Union, and is currently the head coach of Ireland.

RL Cares chairman Tim Adams MBE added: “We would like to congratulate the four new inductees on their elevation into the Hall of Fame which is deserved recognition of their immense talent.

“Andy, Adrian, Clive and David created magical memories for millions of sports fans across the world during their illustrious careers and it is right and proper that they have been recognised in this way.”

On the same evening as the men’s ceremony, the first members of newly-established Women’s Rugby League Hall of Fame will be inducted.