Kris Radlinski

The former fullback stepped up to the role on January 1 following nine years as executive director.

Radlinski states he is proud to represent both the town and the club.

He said: “I have probably been doing many aspects of the role for the last two years but for my appointment to be made official in this way is a great honour.

"Ian Lenagan has invested so much time, faith and trust in me for well over a decade and I will be eternally grateful for his mentorship.

"In addition, it is important that I mention a few people: Michael Maguire, Shaun Wane, Simon Lenagan, Adrian Lenagan, Professor Chris Brooks, Geoff Warburton, David Moore, Wayne Joyce and, more recently, Matt Peet have all invested knowledge and challenged me to be better.

“Mary Sharkey, Carol Madden, Stewart Frodsham and Mandy Johnston are also key people who have kept me on track.

“To the players and staff and the team behind-the-team who keep the Club running, I say thank you for your support. Similarly, all the owners and chief executives around Super League and the RFL Governing Body have all played very important roles in my personal development."

“I am fully aware of the responsibility bestowed upon me to represent the people of this town and will continue to work hard for this rugby club and the game of rugby league as we enter a critical decade.”

Radlinski was instrumental in steering Wigan through one of the club’s most difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic and was heavily involved in the plan for a successful strategic regeneration of the Club afterwards.

He championed Matty Peet for the role of head coach for the start of the 2022 Season and continues to be a driving force in the development of Robin Park Arena and the re-engagement and increased interaction with the supporters.

Ian Lenagan, said: “I remember putting on a shirt and tie to do a video call with Kris on the eve of the 2014 Grand Final to tell him that I was inviting him on to the Wigan Board of Directors. The weekend did not go to plan as we lost the Grand Final to St. Helens and the game was overshadowed by the Ben Flower incident.

"In his self-effacing style, Kris told nobody about him becoming a Wigan Director. It was only at the end-of-season dinner when I announced his appointment that people actually became aware.

"I take great pride in Kris's business and personal development and it has been a tremendous privilege of my ownership to work alongside him for 15 years. We have also become great friends along the way.