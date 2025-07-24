Matt Peet and his players applaud the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has outlined the improvements he wants to see from his side in Friday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Super League champions are aiming to return to winning ways when they host Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening, having suffered a 32-12 defeat to Hull FC on home soil last Saturday.

The Warriors were 20-0 behind at half-time against Hull. Christian Wade and Ethan Havard pulled two tries back for the Warriors in the second half, but it was Hull who claimed the two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the Hull defeat, Peet said: “Disappointed with the scoreline, particularly the first half, but credit to Hull as I mentioned after the game, I thought they came with a gameplan and, more importantly, they executed it really well and they were too good for us on the day, so we reflected on that early in the week, so we’ll move on to Catalans and where we can improve pretty sharp."

Peet has outlined the key areas of improvement for his side heading into Friday’s Round 20 clash with Catalans, with set completion being a simple but effective one.

"To be very simple, we need to look after the ball a bit better,” Peet said in his pre-match press conference. “You can drag up the stats yourselves, but there was a disparity between Hull FC’s lack of errors and the errors that we made, and that has a big effect on the game. There are still areas we want to execute better in attack and defence, but we’ve got to get the basics of the game right.”

Peet has also spoken highly of Christian Wade, who endured a difficult afternoon against Hull FC, for the elite mentality and resilience he has shown in training since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s been great,” Peet said of Wade in his pre-match presser. “He’s been determined, confident, working hard, wants to improve – everything you would expect from a seasoned professional. He’s been exemplary, as have the rest of the players as well. We’ve all had, and the players have all had tough days in their careers, and it’s about the response.”