Wigan Warriors away game to be held at ‘alternative venue’ in 2025, hosts confirm

By Josh McAllister
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:21 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 12:25 GMT
Wigan Warriors’ away trip to Huddersfield Giants will be staged at an alternative venue in 2025, the hosts have confirmed.

The John Smith’s Stadium is unavailable for the Round 14 fixture on Saturday, June 14, due to a clash with a Stereophonics concert in West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield have confirmed that the fixture will be held at a different venue, while Wigan will host the Giants twice as part of the loop fixtures.

Further details are expected to be confirmed in the New Year, Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis has said.

Huddersfield Giants will host Wigan Warriors at an alternative venue in 2025 with the John Smith's Stadium unavailableHuddersfield Giants will host Wigan Warriors at an alternative venue in 2025 with the John Smith's Stadium unavailable
That fixture is among a run of six away games in May and June, alongside trips to Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards.

All 27 rounds were confirmed this morning, with Wigan to open the 2025 Super League campaign against Adrian Lam’s Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium on Thursday, February 13, before the first away trip to Hull FC in Round 2.

