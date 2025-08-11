Sam Walters in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors will be without key forward Junior Nsemba for Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash with Hull KR due to head injury protocols.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Therefore, Warriors coach Matt Peet will have to make a change to his starting forward pack for this week’s showdown against Hull KR, with Nsemba having been an ever-present in 2025 up until this point.

Nsemba started in his usual spot in the back-row alongside captain Liam Farrell in their 24-18 win over Warrington Wolves on Friday, but left the action on the half-hour mark for a head injury assessment, which he failed, automatically ruling him out of the upcoming Hull KR match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the aforementioned absence in mind, Wigan Today has taken a look at the potential avenues Peet and Co could go down in regards to filling the void left by Nsemba this week.

Sam Walters

Walters would be the obvious choice to slot into the back-row. The towering 24-year-old returned from an 11-week absence in Friday’s win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having recovered from a fractured fibula he sustained in a win over Catalans Dragons at the backend of May.

Walters’ return was a big boost to the Warriors anyway, given his versatility to play anywhere in the forward pack, but even more so now that Nsemba is unavailable.

The Widnesian was initially brought to the club as a back-rower from Leeds Rhinos ahead of last season, but he transitioned into the middle earlier this year and was one of the form front-rowers in the competition before he got injured in the south of France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But given he is more than comfortable on the edge, Walters would be the obvious candidate to fill Nsemba’s boots this weekend.

Ethan Havard

Havard is a front-rower by trade, and one of the elite props in Super League, but he has played in the back-row a couple of times this season when the team has needed him to do so.

The England international has one of the biggest engines in the competition, and is known to regularly churn out 60 or 70-minute displays through the middle of the park, so there is no doubt he will be able to play the full game in the back-row.

Havard hasn’t missed a game since returning to action back in May from a hamstring injury sustained in pre-season training. A no-nonsense type of player who does the tough stuff and one percenters very well.

Luke Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okay, hear us out. We’re not suggesting Thompson would play back-row, but speaking after their win at Warrington, Peet said Thompson had a better chance at being fit to face Hull KR than Bevan French. It would be a huge boost for the Warriors if he were cleared to play after being sidelined for around a month with a calf injury.

Thompson, one of Super League’s premier props, would obviously play in the middle if he did feature against the Robins, but again, that would allow Walters to play in the back-row as suggested beforehand.

If Thompson was given the green light, he could return on the bench alongside the likes of Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree, with Havard and Liam Byrne potentially starting in the front-row.

Although Nsmeba is undoubtedly a blow for Wigan, the Warriors do have other avenues to go down with quality replacements.