Patrick Mago remains the only-ever present member of the Wigan Warriors squad in 2024, with the powerhouse forward receiving praise from his head coach for his performances so far this season.

The 29-year-old has featured in every game in all competitions for the Cherry and Whites to date, and has been included in the 21-player squad to face London Broncos at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday.

All but one of his appearances have come from the interchange bench - starting at loose forward and enjoying a try in the round four 66-22 victory in the capital - with his efforts earning him a new two-year contract extension with the reigning champions just last month, with an option for the 2027 season.

Head coach Matt Peet has hailed the forward for his ‘positive impact’ from the interchange bench, as well as praise for his ball-playing abilities.

“He’s been great,” Peet said of the former North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward.

“I think Patrick understands that his role isn’t the same week-to-week.

“Sometimes he plays bigger minutes than others, depending on what the game demands, but he consistently has a positive impact.

“As I always mention with Patrick, he’s very popular. I know he’s popular with the supporters, but his teammates equally adore him.

“He comes in every day very professional, he adds something to the environment and he’s always got a smile on his face.