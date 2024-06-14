Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has ensured that the club has prepared in the best way possible to avoid any potential Challenge Cup dip following the highs of the record-extending win at Wembley.

Historically, victorious teams at the national stadium have suffered from hangovers with plenty of the season left to play - the current Super League campaign heading into Round 14 this weekend.

But Wigan head coach Peet insists that plans have been in place to ensure levels remain high following their 18-8 triumph over Warrington Wolves, while youngsters such as Sam Eseh, Jacob Douglas and Jack Farrimond may get their opportunities in the coming weeks.

Wigan coach Matt Peet with the Betfred Challenge Cup trophy after victory over Warrington Wolves

The Warriors head to Castleford less than a week after lifting the Challenge Cup trophy, having played the same opponents following the win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 - going on to claim a 32-12 result.

Peet explained: “We did rest six players the week before Wembley, so that means there are six lads who are relatively rested.

“We’ve got a week off coming in a couple of weeks for the lads that aren’t selected for England, so we can see a little bit of daylight there.

“There are a few things that we have done; the way we’ve practised and we’ve treated our players very individually. Some lads will train harder than others over the next few weeks.

“It’s all part and parcel of running a successful team hopefully.

“I don’t want to gloss over it, because it is a challenge – as is the congestion later in the year.

“But it’s all things that we planned ahead for. We have got a strong squad and a strong academy, so it’s about trying to strike that blend.

“I’ve had conversations with Harvey Makin and Sam Eseh about how they get in the team, and it’s unfortunate that Tom Forber is injured at the moment as he’d provide further depth.

“There’s a good chance Jack Farrimond will be playing for us in the next few weeks.

“Jacob Douglas was outstanding a few weeks ago against Warrington.