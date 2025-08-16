Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet said ‘the best team won’ following their loss to Hull KR, but said the defeat provided some valuable lessons heading into the business end of the Super League season.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning champions Wigan went down to a 10-6 defeat to Hull KR in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with the Robins moving six points clear of the Warriors at the top of the Super League table with just five games of the regular campaign remaining.

Hull KR were 8-0 to the good at half-time thanks to a Dean Hadley converted try and a penalty goal from Rhyse Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Peters’ Robins extended their lead to 10-0 with another penalty goal from Martin, but the Warriors hit back late on through Adam Keighran, who converted his own try to make it 10-6 with five minutes left on the clock, but Hull KR held on to claim the two points.

“I thought the best team won,” said Peet. “I thought it was a really hard-fought contest, both teams gave it everything as you would expect.

"Hull KR put us under pressure, partly through the quality and intensity of their defence, and partly through our own skill and execution. We turned some simple ball over, which, if we had managed to nick anything at the end, it probably would have been against the run of play in terms of what you’d expect, the basics that win a game of rugby league, especially at this level.

"There’s no doubt we have that ability to defend, and we have the ability to trouble teams when we’re executing what we’re capable of, but credit to Hull KR because they put us under pressure and we came up short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the ball (was disappointing), some of the basic errors and ends to our sets were disjointed, so it’s the flow of the game, isn’t it? You get the fundamentals right, you end up a bit fatigued, and then people make errors, so I think there’ll be parts of the game we can control, forward passes, and some simple knock-ons with the ball. Regardless of how hard you try at this level, we’ve got to be better than that.”

Peet says his side will take positives but learn lessons from their defeat to Hull KR ahead of the post-season tests that are to come.

"I’m never relaxed really, but I understand where we’re at, I understand the group I’ve got and where the improvement areas are,” he added.

"That’s one thing about games like tonight, Hull KR posed a lot of pressure, which highlighted a lot of things that we need to be better at, so we’ll take the lesson. I don’t doubt my team for a minute, but there’ll be a lot of coaches who say that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Wakefield Trinity to the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, August 24. With Hull KR all but securing their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield, Wigan will look to seal a top-two finish, with the guarantee of having a home semi-final in the play-offs.