Jake Wardle (left) and Liam Marshall (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try against Catalans Dragons in 2025

It would be fair to say it hasn’t been the season Catalans Dragons were hoping for – but Wigan Warriors aren’t taking them lightly ahead of Friday night’s Super League clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons have endured a disappointing Super League season so far, sitting in ninth in the table with just six wins from 19 matches. Warriors old-boy Joel Tomkins is the man tasked with turning around the French club’s fortunes, with the 38-year-old having taken over the head coaching reins from Steve McNamara on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Wigan are hoping to return to winning ways this week, hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors coach Matt Peet insists his side will not be underestimating the Dragons, who pose threats all over the park, with a number of international players amongst their squad.

"I think they’ll come and play a physical game, very committed, they’ll try to challenge in the effort areas, and I think that’ll be the main battle of the game, who can do the basics well,” said Peet. “They’ve obviously got the star quality, as have we, to post points.

"You’re aware that they’re not winning and their league position is not where they would like it to be, but you still read the team list and some of these players have achieved so much through their careers that the obvious quality is there, when you look at people like Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Tommy Makinson… They’ve been elite-level international-class players in their time, and that’s what they’re capable of.

"Also, I think the fact that Joel has trusted so many of the French lads, and that brings an enthusiasm and a passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they’re a big, tough forward pack who will run hard. They’ve got crafty backs who will want to kick the ball really well, so there’s no doubts they have threats, and if we respect the ball and play with the kind of accuracy it requires and the intensity, then we can be confident, but if we don’t, then Catalans will be equally as confident.”

The Round 20 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.