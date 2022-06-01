Wigan Warriors: Brad Singleton says the Challenge Cup win is just start for a 'special' team

Matty Peet’s side lifted the Challenge Cup at the weekend, after beating Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Singleton states the victory will be huge for the younger players in the squad, while he is also happy from a personal perspective.

He said: “A personal thing for me was to win it outside of my previous team, it was something I needed to do. I’m very grateful for this group of players I’m involved in and the coaching staff.

“I think this is an amazing group and is the most well balanced team I have been in, and we are hungrier than ever. This is a special team and this is just the start.

“We didn’t play great but there was that winning mentality in the semi-final and final that you can’t coach, you need hunger to win those games.

“Our young lads will gain a lot from it. It’s about not giving up and we’ve proved that.

“There was a bit of a thing for the lads who have won it before, where we owed it to the younger ones to give them something they can remember for the rest of their lives.

“Honestly they’ve got their first piece of silverware and I’m excited to see where they go.

“You don’t know how many times you’ll get to these finals in your career so you can’t take it for granted when you get there. Everyone has their own story, but for me this is my most special one.