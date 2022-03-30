Wigan Warriors: Cade Cust wants the DW Stadium to become a fortress where opposing teams hate to play

Cade Cust wants the DW Stadium to become a fortress for Wigan Warriors

Matty Peet’s side welcome Hull FC on Thursday evening, as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Cust is expecting the game to be a good test for Wigan, due to the strong number of players in their opponents squad.

He said: “They are playing real good footy and have some quality players. (Jake) Connor is playing some exceptional stuff and Luke Gale is back as well in the halves, so it will be a really good contest, and one we are looking forward to playing.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It should be an exciting game. I think both sides have a point to prove, because both want to be competing for the Championship and winning trophies. It will be tough because we expect them to show up and really push us.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how we go. We’ve spoken about making the DW a place where people don’t want to come and play. We’ve got good fans who will get into them, so we want to make it a fortress where teams hate playing.

“The more games we win, the better that will be.”

Cust is pleased with how Wigan have started the season, and believes the 20-0 win against Salford Red Devils shows they are developing each week.

“Against Castleford we leaked too many points, and there was a 15/20 minute period where they came back, so we emphasised all week that’s not how we defend,” he added.

“We were pleased to keep Salford to zero, that was the talk out on the pitch, but there were still a couple of lapses in our systems.

“Over the last six to eight week block we have played some good footy in patches, and it’s always good when you are winning games. At the moment we are pretty happy as a club, there is a good feeling around the squad.