Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell hailed ahead of mega milestone appearance: ‘He’s a special person’
And the 34-year-old has been hailed as a ‘special person’ by his head coach Matt Peet ahead of the outstanding milestone.
Saturday’s fixture will mark Farrell’s 376th appearance for his hometown club, while this year has also seen the veteran hit 500 Super League points and cross for his 150th career try against Hull KR and Catalans Dragons respectively.
Among the conversation for one of the greatest back-rowers to ever play in Super League, Farrell has won it all in the sport at domestic level, with two World Club Challenges, four Challenge Cups, four League Leaders’ Shields and five Super League titles, as well as being included in the Super League Dream Team on six different occasions.
“We were only talking about him as a group of staff earlier this week about what a special player he is and what an asset he is to us,” Warriors boss Peet said.
“The holes he's filled for us in the last six weeks or so, he's filled every single one to a really high standard.
“I think he's developed as a leader so much in the last 18 months and it's something that he's conscious of.
“I don't think it's something that's always come naturally to him, but he knows now that the team demands it from him - they need it from him.
“Once it's the best thing for the team, then you get Faz's buy in.”
Of the 15 titles in his career to date, five have come under head coach Peet since his appointment ahead of the 2022 season - with Farrell having been handed the captain’s armband a year later following the retirement of Thomas Leuluai.
Having made his Warriors debut in 2010, his career appearances also include six on loan with Widnes Vikings, as well as international honours with 16 caps for England, and two more for England Knights.
Peet continued: “I can't praise him enough for how he carries himself on and off the field, his family life, his university qualifications and how he applies himself to everything that he does.
“He's a special person.”
