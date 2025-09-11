Kaide Ellis of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has shared praise for ever-present duo Kaide Ellis and Harry Smith, particularly because the spine has had to overcome adversity regarding injuries this season.

Scrum-half Smith and loose forward Ellis are the only members of Peet’s first-team squad that have played in every single match for the Warriors this year, and they have done it with distinction, too.

Peet has been forced to shuffle his spine around throughout the campaign following injuries to the likes of Bevan French and Jack Farrimond, whilst fullback Jai Field has also missed a couple of matches.

“Kaide is sort of the closest thing to a second captain, really, behind Faz (Liam Farrell),” Peet said. “He is such an influential player here now, and I think he is playing himself into some good form.

“I think Harry was outstanding (in the win over St Helens) last week, his last plays and his ball movement, but also his defensive commitment, so I think a lot gets made of Bev coming back into the team, and rightly so, but I think it has allowed Harry to really focus on what he does really well, and he is nailing it at the moment."

Meanwhile, Peet believes key prop Ethan Havard is ‘finding a new level of form’ after returning from suspension to produce a mammoth shift in last week’s 18-4 win over St Helens, making 20 carries and 34 tackles.

"I thought he was excellent last week after missing out for a week,” said Peet. “I think the intense games suit him, don’t they? I’ve had that conversation with him today.

"He is fit as a fiddle; he could no doubt play 80 minutes. I remember last year in the Grand Final, he could have played 80 minutes. He seems to be finding a new level of form, and that’s a credit to his hard work, but I thought he was excellent last week.”

The Warriors were able to welcome powerhouse prop Luke Thompson back into the fold last time out, with the England international having recovered from a two-month-long stint in the treatment room with a calf injury.

"He’s a very good player in a position which is very influential,” Peet said of Thompson. “He is somewhat of a leader here as well, so it was great to have him back."

Meanwhile, Peet has a full-strength squad to choose from heading into the penultimate round of the regular Super League campaign against Castleford Tigers on Friday.

“It is certainly going to be tough to pick our 1-17 in these next few weeks, and that gives me a good feeling knowing that,” said Peet.

"I think every team competing at the backend of the year is going to want a balance of impact, cover and energy that comes off those bench players, and I think it also gives you a bit of choice on what type of bench you go for and what type of starting team you go for depending on the previous week’s performance or the opposition you are playing.”

