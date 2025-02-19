Adam Keighran was in the sin-bin when Leigh clinched their golden-point win last weekend

Wigan Warriors coach Matty Peet has warned Adam Keighran to 'be more careful' if he wants to avoid further disciplinary issues.

The Australian centre was sin-binned in the dying seconds of the Super League opener against Leigh Leopards for a swinging arm on Lachlan Lam.

That meant him watching on as Gaz O'Brien nailed the drop-goal that gave Leigh their historic 1-0 victory in golden point.

It's not the first time Peet has publicly spoken about discipline regarding Keighran, who missed last year's Challenge Cup final against Warrington through suspension - following a red card against the same opposition in the league the previous weekend.

And Peet says they'll be doing everything in their power to nip this latest indiscretion in the bud.

"I've had a chat with Adam, and he needs to be careful, we want him to be more careful," said Peet. "I understand it was a reaction to a kick, his timing was off, but we need to be there."

Under the new disciplinary rules, Keighran was charged with a Grade C Head Contact, which carries a punishment of five points on his record.

He - and Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino, who committed a similar offence last weekend - both remain free to play, but will likely receive a ban were they to step over the line again.

When asked his thoughts on the new scoring system, Peet replied: "I like it. Just looking at this week, the Grade Cs stay on the field, and get a fine, but also their cards are marked so if they get another one, they're going to miss a game, which I think is pretty fair.

"If you look at Adam's tackle, and the Lino one, I'm not sure they deserve to miss a game for one. But you don't want to see players doing that repeatedly and, with the new scoring system, they would deserve to miss a game if they did."

Also new for 2025 in Super League is the 'Captain's Challenge', which has been used in the NRL for a number of years.

Strikingly, every single 'challenge' in round one of Super League was ruled incorrect, but Peet is prepared to give it a chance.

"We'd discussed it in pre-season, and in the week before the game," he said. "Obviously you didn't see a single successful challenge in round one, and I think players and coaches are going to be learning on the go.

"I would have liked to maybe see us keep ours until a little bit later in the game, but I'm also keen to encourage players to trust their instincts as well, so it's about finding that balance."

During his pre-match press briefing ahead of Friday's trip to Hull FC, Peet was also asked his thoughts on the recent comments of Leigh owner Derek Beaumont, who believes any team that loses in golden point should receive a point for their efforts.

"I certainly wouldn't want to comment on this after losing one, because the timing might not be right," added Peet. "I understand why the game does it, I see pros and cons on both sides."