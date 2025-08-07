Wigan Warriors forward George Hirst in loan action for Championship side Oldham

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet believes off-season signing George Hirst has grown into his maiden season as a full-time professional, whilst admitting that the initial plan was always to let him play most of the season in the Championship with dual-registration partners Oldham.

The 24-year-old forward linked up with reigning Super League champions Wigan in the off-season from Oldham on a two-year deal, with a further year’s option in the club’s favour.

It has been an incredible rise to Super League for Hirst, who was playing for Almondbury Spartans in the Yorkshire Men’s League before signing for Oldham ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Hirst has yet to make his first-team debut for the Warriors, but has made 17 appearances for Sean Long’s Oldham side in the Championship so far this term, whilst playing a handful of games in the Reserves for Wigan.

“I think he’s grown into it,” Peet told Wigan Today when asked about Hirst’s development in his first year as a full-time professional.

"The fact is, we signed George not from the Championship, but from League 1, which Oldham were playing in at the time.

"He was a player who was highlighted, and we liked the look of him physically, and as a person, it was always in the thinking that he would play most of his rugby at Oldham this year, and he has gone really well.

“Unfortunately, he might have strained his hamstring at the weekend, so we’re going to get a look at that, but I think Oldham have been made up with him.

“He's been great, I think Oldham are getting the benefit of him training with us as well, and we are getting the benefit of him getting some good coaching at Oldham.”

Wigan have enjoyed a strong dual-registration partnership with Oldham this year, with Warriors youngsters Tom Forber, Jacob Douglas, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and Josh Cartwright having gained valuable experience in the second-tier with the Roughyeds.

Peet has spoken highly of Oldham and their dual-reg partnership this year, with it seemingly working for both parties, but admitted they will have to explore other avenues for 2026 and beyond, with the dual-registration concept set to be scrapped as part of a revised loan system which will allow one-week loans, as first reported by All Out Rugby League.

“We’ve benefited from dual-reg in the past,” Peet added. “It allows you to build a relationship with a club and coach, and players can get used to the style of play, and the other club can get used to your lads as well and know they’re going to have access to a few of them.

"It’s worked well for us, but we’re going to have to explore other avenues in the future (due to the rule changes).

“Oldham have got a lot going for them at the moment, Mike Ford (managing director) is involved, Sean Long is an excellent coach, and it’s an ambitious club.

"It’s another club that I think is on the rise, and I think it’s brilliant for rugby league in Oldham, which has always been a hotbed.”

Wigan also have a dual-registration partnership with London Broncos this year, with the likes of Kian McDermott, Taylor Kerr, Jack Farrimond, and Mason having featured for Mike Eccles’ side in 2025.