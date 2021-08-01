Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam proud of players after win over Leigh Centurions

Wigan Warriors ran in nine tries against Leigh Centurions

The Warriors have had a punishing schedule of late but provided the perfect response to Wednesday’s defeat at Warrington by running in nine tries against Super League’s bottom club.

Lam said: “I was really pleased for the group, it has been a hectic time and we have played seven games in something like 30 days.

“We have had two five day turnarounds going into a three and a half day turnaround and another five day turnaround next week.

“Tommy Leuluai tore a hamstring today and its on the back of the load of work we are doing and we have other players with muscle strains which is all just part of these short turnarounds.

“It’s a real difficult schedule at the moment and that’s why I’m really proud of the players after the short turnaround after the Warrington game.

“I thought we finished stronger than Leigh who hadn’t played for a month when the energy should have been with them.”

As Lam pointed out the Warriors are counting the cost of the win with Leuluai’s hamstring injury, Oliver Gildart pulling out in the warm up with a hamstring strain and Brad Singleton now facing possible suspension following his red card.

Singleton and Leigh’s Jacks Ashworth exchanged a flurry of punches early in the first half and the pair were shown the red card by referee Scott Mikalauskas.

Lam would not be drawn on the incident saying: “I will review the video and see where we sit with that.”

While regarding the injury problems the Wigan boss added: “Oliver has not been back that long from his injury a couple of weeks ago and pulled up with a bit of a strain at captain’s run and got to the game and we were concerned about him after stretching.

“He had a warm up and he felt like it could go so we didn’t want to take the risk at the last minute.

“Tommy said he felt a pop which is not good when you hear that.

“We will have a look today (Monday) but it’s a nightmare at the moment the way we have to back up so we will access the situation and level of the damage.”

Umyla Hanley claimed a hat-trick of tries, while Liam Farrell touched down twice with other tries coming from Leuluai, Sam Halsall, Jake Shorrocks and Jackson Hastings while Harry Smith kicked seven goals in a comfortable success.

Smith also claimed the man of the match awared after one his best performances of the season so far.

His coach added: “Harry has had a good go at it now for the last six to eight weeks and I still think he has got improvement every week and we are working hard on him being a better player and he showed some good signs today.