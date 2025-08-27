Harvie Hill (left) and Tyler Dupree (right) applaud the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has hinted that Tyler Dupree is likely fill the void left by Ethan Havard for Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons, with the latter set to serve a one-match suspension.

Havard received a Grade C head contact charge from the Rugby Football League’s match review panel on Monday after he was sin-binned for a high tackle on Wakefield Trinity winger Lachlan Walmsley in Wigan’s thrilling 44-2 win at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old prop has been handed five penalty points, which takes him to 6.5 in total, surpassing the threshold for a one-match ban. As a result, Havard will miss the Warriors’ trip to Perpignan this weekend, with Peet’s side facing Joel Tomkins’ Dragons on Saturday evening.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Peet said he had ‘no complaints’ with Havard’s yellow card, and suggested that Dupree, who was 18th man against Trinity, will likely fill the void, whilst the likes of Kian McDermott, Harvey Makin and Taylor Kerr are other options.

“Tyler is one who has played a lot of minutes for us this year, and he is training the house down,” said Peet.

"He is very determined to add to the team and take his performances to another level, so I’ve liked his attitude recently. He’d be the most likely to play, but we’re going to consider some of our younger players as well.”

Peet says the Warriors are keen to build on an impressive performance against Wakefield and that ‘our best performances are ahead of us’.

"We played some good rugby, and with the ability we’ve got, the players managed to showcase some of it,” Peet added. “It was built on getting the basics right, catch and pass, kick and tackle. The gameplan hadn’t changed too much.

"There was a fluency to it because we held the ball really well, there was a crispness and an accuracy to our fundamental skill, so we’ve got to keep working hard on that, and that’ll be a big factor in how much success we have, our execution of the fundamentals.

“The challenge is to improve, get better. We have high expectations and we feel our best performances are ahead of us, 100 per cent.”