Wigan Warriors coach makes huge admission about unsung hero Liam Farrell

Wigan captain Liam Farrell and coach Matty Peet show off the Challenge Cup on Saturday

Matty Peet watched Liam Farrell pick up Wigan Warriors' record-breaking 21st Challenge Cup then declared: 'I wouldn't swap him for anyone'.

Farrell followed in the footsteps of the likes of Shaun Edwards, Ellery Hanley, Dean Bell, Andy Farrell and Sean O'Loughlin in captaining Wigan to Wembley glory.

And although most of the attention on the day went to Lance Todd Trophy winner Bevan French, coach Peet was anxious to hail his unassuming skipper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think sometimes Faz's achievements can sometimes go a little bit unnoticed," said Peet. "Listen, there's been some very good backrowers in Super League over the last 10 or 20 years.

"But when you look at how they play in the big games, I think Faz takes some beating...and I wouldn't swap him for anyone."

Wigan added the Challenge Cup to the League Leaders' Shield, the Super League title and the World Club Challenge already in the cabinet, becoming only the second club - after Bradford and St Helens - to hold all four trophies at once.

For Farrell, that means the Warriors have to go down as a special side in the annals of history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it has to be," he said. "Only two sides have done what this side has done in the Super League era, and I can remember watching those two sides as a kid, growing up.

"Bradford and St Helens, they both had some iconic players in their teams, and we've got two legends here at our club - Sean O'Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai - who never did this during their playing careers.

"Then you look at someone like Brad O'Neill, who's only 21, and he's already won it all. I have to say, I've been around a while, and this group is pretty special to be around.

"I think it's extra special because of what it's done for us, we now hold all four trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Challenge Cup in itself is iconic to Wigan, it's special...so many Wiganers have got memories of going down to Wembley to watch the team win the cup.

"For us to bring back the cup as a group, and to celebrate with the fans for the next couple of days, it's a very nice feeling for everyone connected to the town."

Modest as ever, Farrell was quick to accentuate the achievements of the group rather than any individuals.

"It's not about me, it's about the whole group," he added. "But it is very special to be the captain of this team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've achieved a lot of things in my career, but winning all four trophies as captain...yeah..."

Farrell did, however, return the compliment paid to him by his coach.

"Matty connects everyone together," he said. "As players, if we have ideas to put forward, Matty's always one or two steps in front of everyone else.

"He leads by example, he's very confident in what he does, and he makes life so much easier for us as players.