Wigan Warriors drop major hint on World Club Challenge as opening fixtures revealed
The champions will travel to the Mend–A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford Tigers for their opening game of the new campaign on Saturday, February 17, with a 3:00pm kick-off.
All clubs have announced their opening two fixtures, while Wigan Warriors have confirmed that their first league home game at the DW Stadium in 2024 will be against Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants on Friday, March 1 during round three.
With further details for next year’s showdown against NRL champions Penrith Panthers yet to be confirmed, it is likely the game will take place during round two across the weekend of February 23-25.
It means the scheduled round two Super League home game against local rivals Leigh Leopards will be played at a rearranged date during the season.