News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Warriors drop major hint on World Club Challenge as opening fixtures revealed

Wigan Warriors have dropped a major hint that next year’s World Club Challenge will be played during Round Two of the 2024 Super League campaign.
By Josh McAllister
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 19:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 19:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The champions will travel to the Mend–A-Hose Jungle to face Castleford Tigers for their opening game of the new campaign on Saturday, February 17, with a 3:00pm kick-off.

Read More
Former England and Australia rugby union boss Eddie Jones reveals previous Wigan...

All clubs have announced their opening two fixtures, while Wigan Warriors have confirmed that their first league home game at the DW Stadium in 2024 will be against Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants on Friday, March 1 during round three.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With further details for next year’s showdown against NRL champions Penrith Panthers yet to be confirmed, it is likely the game will take place during round two across the weekend of February 23-25.

It means the scheduled round two Super League home game against local rivals Leigh Leopards will be played at a rearranged date during the season.

Having been played at home last season on Good Friday, the Warriors will travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium for Rivals Round next year - round six - on Friday, March 29 at 3:00pm.

The two sides will also meet at Magic Weekend at Elland Road on Saturday, August 17, with the full weekend of fixtures confirmed by Super League earlier this week.

Related topics:Super LeagueCastleford TigersIan WatsonHuddersfield GiantsNRL