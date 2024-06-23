Wigan Warriors duo named in Stuart Barrow’s England Women’s squad for French Test
Warriors’ Anna Davies has been in blistering form this season having scored 14 tries in the opening rounds of the Women’s Super League and has been called-up alongside her Wigan teammate Isabel Rowe, who was promoted to the club’s first-team ahead of 2024 by boss Denis Betts.
Toulouse will host an international double header on Saturday, June 29, with Shaun Wane’s England Men to also take on France at Stade Ernest-Wallon.
England Women head coach Barrow said: “It’s been a tough decision on who to include for next Saturday’s international, but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to name some new faces this time round including the likes of Katie Mottershead, Izzy Northrop, Isabel Rowe, Bella Sykes and Erin Stott.
“The trip will be a brilliant experience for them and I’m confident that with the help of our more senior internationals, they will be able to showcase the talent I know they all possess when we get on the pitch in Toulouse.
“Now we’re all looking forward to getting into camp on Thursday and preparing for what will be a tough game against France, who have just overcome Serbia in really tough conditions to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but we’re up for the challenge.”
France under-19s will travel in the opposite direction just three days later to take on England Academy at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Tuesday 2 July (KO 7.30pm), with five Wigan youngsters included in Paul Anderson’s squad, including rising half-back Jack Farrimond.
