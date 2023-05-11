Matty Peet’s side were defeated 14-10 by Hull FC at the MKM Stadium last time out.

Despite the loss, Havard states the mood in the Wigan camp has remained positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to bounce back after a poor performance and put some wrongs right,” he said.

Ethan Havard

“We lost it at the start last week, so we’ve worked on it in training.

“They rolled us, our contact wasn’t right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was combined with errors- we didn’t complete very highly so it’s hard to compete when you’re handing over cheap balls.

“I thought we did show some endeavour to come back but it wasn't enough.

“You have to be at every week, and we want a tough competitive league where any team can win because that makes it interesting for the viewers.

“We all know it is a long season so you don’t want to get too high on your wins or too low on your losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim is to keep the ship steady, so there is constant morale and an upbeat mood around the camp because that’s how you get the best out of each other.

“I think this week will be a good game as it always is against Leeds. They have their own playing style- which is something we have looked at this week.

“They’ve got some good threats. We know they have some good outside backs who can score points, and they have a good offload game, so we are expecting the best out of them and will need to be at our best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a personal perspective, Havard is focused on building on his own performances.

The prop’s displays this season saw him included in the England squad for the recent game against France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, where he marked his senior international debut with a try.

“I’m just taking each week as it comes,” he added.

“There are definitely parts of my game I need to improve on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to get better at the things I’m good at.