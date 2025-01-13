Wigan Warriors exploring loan opportunities as rising prop’s pre-season hailed by head coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet says that the club are exploring loan opportunities for some of their younger players in order to ensure game time for the start of the 2025 season.

With the reserves competition not set to get underway until March, the reigning champions are in talks to help give some of their first-team players minutes elsewhere, particularly from the forward pack.

Duo Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan both picked up further Super League experiences out on loan in 2024, with the former still looking to make his debut for the Cherry and Whites since his move from Wakefield Trinity. The reigning champions also promoted young forwards Kian McDermott, Taylor Kerr and Lukas Mason from their academy ahead of 2025.

“We’ve started conversations around some of our players, just our forward pack, to make sure that at the start of the year they’re getting games,” Peet told Wigan Today.

“There’s not enough regular reserve games at the start of the year, so it’s important that we start exploring those opportunities for them.

“I think some of our younger front-rowers understand that we’re strong in that position. The start of the season might see them plying their trade elsewhere, but we always keep an eye on them and keep in touch with them.

“If they go and play well somewhere else, then it’s probably the best pathway into our first-team.”

Rising prop Harvey Makin has been linked with a short-term move to Wakefield upon their return to Super League, with the 21-year-old admitting he would be happy to pick up further Super League experience out on loan in order to compete for his senior bow back at his hometown club.

The prop forward made his debut in the top flight last season with London Broncos, and has impressed in Wigan’s pre-season ahead of the 2025 campaign.

“He hasn’t missed a beat. Since he joined our first-team environment, he’s been a very good professional,” Peet said of Makin.

“He’s had some good performances in the Championship, he was outstanding for a period at Bradford. He’s played a few Super League games now as well.

"The next stage for him now is to feature at Wigan.”