Glynn Bradshaw

Last week was a game we could and should have won.

Hull dominated territorially in the first half and we looked a little lacklustre, and not as assured defensively as we have been.

Wigan Warriors welcome Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium

However we were still in the game at half time, and we dominated field position after the break and had so many chances to put the game to bed, but our lack of attacking creativity hurt us once again and this time our improved strong defence couldn’t save us.

We need to improve our attack, and perhaps try Hampshire at six, until Cust/Field return.

We haven’t been beaten for a long time though so no need to press the panic button, and we do have troops coming back, but things to work on with ball in hand.

Looking forward to Leeds they are very inconsistent, but hopefully we will see a positive response from the Warriors, before the Challenge Cup tie the week after.

The Warriors will be looking to bounce back from last week's defeat to Hull FC

Robert Kenyon

The Hull game was a shocker and a bridge too far for Joe Shorrocks at six- we completely lacked any direction or leadership whatsoever.

When Shorrocks was brought off and Sam Powell went into the halves we got even worse. We really need Cade Cust back to steady the ship, we also need to know if he’s going to be here next season as well because his contract runs out at season's end.

I’m looking towards the Leeds game, I’m hoping the players who played for England have had sufficient rest because some looked tired against Hull and more importantly we get some leadership from our hooker and halves.

We can’t just rely on the forwards to defend their hearts out, our 3/4s to get us yards up the pitch only for us to give it to French and hope for the best

We need better organisation and leadership on the pitch, this is where I think we are missing Lee Briers.

David Bailey

Wigan once again came up unstuck on Humberside as a spirited Hull FC clung on to take home a valuable and hard fought two points.

The weather ensured the contest was a tight affair lacking in flair.

Before the Warriors had settled into the game they found themselves on the wrong end of a 14-0 scoreline.

Hull hadn't been outstanding, they just took their chances against an unusually lethargic Wigan defence.

The Warriors got back into the game with tries either side of half time courtesy of the recalled Iain Thornley but just lacked composure when it came to making their hosts pay.

Hull must be wondering where this resilience came from as it's been sadly lacking for most of the season.

Next up for the Warriors are the Leeds Rhinos, who after last season's resurgence under Rohan Smith seem a million moles off the pace.

After back to back losses against Leigh and Salford, the DW is probably last on the list of places you'd like to go to with Wigan’s impressive home form.

Matty Peet will be looking for a reaction and is likely to tinker with his team selection again as the half back combination that served so well against Saints and Warrington has stalled in recent weeks.

Both sides will no doubt have an eye on the Challenge Cup game the week after as the tournament offers a real chance of silverware should you progress.

Darren Wrudd

Any Super League team will have times when things go wrong and then bounce back.

We managed to play a Hull FC side who seem to be gaining momentum under Tony Smith and seemed to totally out enthuse us for the whole of the first half of the game.

We looked decidedly under prepared for their onslaught and our steely first contact in defence was basically AWOL with lost hips and flailing arms the order of the day.

It is very difficult to regain control of a game when this happens and our direction around the field was simply awful, largely due to the energy in the FC defenders charging on the fourth and fifth tackles to close down options.

We did sort things out in the second half but fair play to Hull, they had done enough and their scramble in defending the line was too much for us to break down.

I would go as far to say that if we had stolen it at the end, it would have been unjustified and the Yorkshire men were good for the two points.

There were a couple of highlights in that game though, in particular Iain Thornley putting in a great performance and showing once more that he is well worth his spot at this level.

If he can remain fit and injury free he will cement his place in the squad in short order.

Also it was good to see Harvie Hill and Junior Nsemba take to the field too.

A little naïve in one or two decisions, but Hill in particular reminded me very much of Liam Byrne a couple of years ago, so certainly a couple to watch carefully as they develop.

The loss of course let us slip behind Warrington again into second spot, but there is a long way to go yet and what better way to respond than to take on Leeds at home in the lead up to the same cup fixture a week later at their patch.

I am sure the lads won’t dwell on the loss last time out, you certainly cannot win them all and looking forward and learning is the way to success.

So I can heartily predict that we will see a reaction this week and we won’t look undercooked twice on the bounce.

I am buoyed by the inclusion of two players this week too, Willie Isa, how we miss him when not in the squad, but also Caid Cust makes his long awaited return.

After playing it tough with damage to his neck, I understand he has passed fit and is raring to go to reignite the partnership with Harry Smith.

Finally, once more the fan base of Wigan stretches far and wide and I look forward to welcoming Vienna, a good friend of our nephew Oliver, to her first game of Rugby League.