David Bailey

If Shaun Wane was looking for answers from this mid-season International, France weren't very good question masters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That may seem harsh for a team with 13 debutants, but let's be honest, had Wane been able to call upon the NRL for players, if Saints hadn't withdrawn all but one of their players (and don't tell me it's all about injuries, the lads over the lump have got a sulk on after not having things their own way this season)- then the England team would have had a very different look.

England beat France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

That's not to say the England coach won't have been pleased with the result and the performance.

After all, some of the young guns performed admirably and should be hitting their peak when the World Cup comes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was pleasing to see so many Wigan players not only make the cut, but make an impression on the game.

Harry Smith was in the thick of it and came away with an impressive haul of 22 points, working well with former Wiganer George Williams.

Vicky Molyneux was in action for England Women

Ethan Havard and Morgan Smithies will have made people outside Wigan sit up and take notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havard with a try on debut and Smithies whose work goes unnoticed to the untrained eye.

Wane showed faith in Wigan's centre combination which has been improving week on week and Wardle capped off an all action display with a try.

Kai Pearce Paul looked dangerous from Second Row and was another try scorer.

A number of Wigan players featured in the mid-season international

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think it's important to keep the interest in French rugby league going.

Results like this will do more harm than good and I'd prefer to see them competing against the likes of Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

From a Wigan perspective, it was good to see the players selected to escape injury, and Matt Peet will be proud that a team almost half made up of Wigan players scored almost half the points in a comprehensive win.

It'll keep the confidence and fitness up of those selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Pearce-Paul is congratulated on his try against France

Darren Wrudd

It’s a difficult one to judge really as there are two things going on in these Anglo French trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I don’t think it tests us at all as a team, but is a great experience to prepare for future events.

The RFL have been bleating for years about how much of a success the French experiment has been, but it has taken an English coach selecting predominantly English or Antipodean players, with a sprinkling of French in there too, to produce a Catalans side who are competitive in Super League.

You then take the best French players and forge a national side and it shows just how far they lag behind at that level.

France get to grips with Ethan Havard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the women's team and the men's team posted the same 64 to nil scoreline and both games looked as one sided as they were.

But we can take some real positives from both games, not least that seven Wigan players were selected across both squads and all performed admirably.

Added to that is that Shaun Wane is building a culture at that level, a group of players who are getting used to one another's company away from club rules or prejudice.

Forming bonds between these athletes which will grow and prosper in the quality of their integration and their sense of teamwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming back into an England camp which is full of strong friendships beyond your own club is a great step forward in competing on the big stage and will I think generate long term success at the highest level.

It shows great vision from Wane and his no nonsense approach to honest review of performance will certainly keep a few feet on the ground after such a comprehensive win.

Several individuals did impress me on Saturday, notably Harry Smith.

Not only his spot kicking but his tactical awareness has come on leaps and bounds and he shoulders much of that responsibility to free up others in the back line to take the glory and make the breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also how good was that centre play, both Wardle and King showed experience and maturity both in attack and more notably defence.

So yes, a great win as it always is when we get one over the French, but let's not get carried away.

A bigger test is set up for a great end of year series against Tonga, another one to build towards and another step on the ladder to creating the England side we all hope for come the World Cup.

Robert Kenyon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s contingent were the backbone for success against France.

Add to that you had Wiganers in George Williams and Jack Welsby plus ex-Warriors player Matty Nicholson there was very much a Wigan theme to the team.

The team itself was a very young side and could well be the majority of the squad for the next tournament with additions of Dom Young, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Sutton etc.

I was impressed with how Harry Smith stepped up to the plate, Ethan Havard muscled up in the front row, Morgan Smithies his usual industrious self, Joe Wardle ran hard and looked dangerous, all of the Wigan players played well to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a shame there aren’t more internationals, France are ok to blood youngsters against and get some sort of team together and get them experience playing together but that’s it, we need stronger competition and I think if we are to beat Australia and New Zealand we need to play better opponents.

Toby King evades France's Ugo Tyson.