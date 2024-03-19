Wigan Warriors: Five of the greatest Challenge Cup memories in recent history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Peet’s first taste of glory

Of course, we have to start this list with the most recent triumph.

Joel Tomkins and his famous Wembley try in 2011

Matt Peet led the Warriors to Challenge Cup glory in his debut season as head coach, dramatically defeating Huddersfield Giants inside one of the country’s best venues - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A 77th minute winner from Liam Marshall saw Wigan claim a 16-14 victory, with scores also from full-back Jai Field and half Harry Smith, who kicked two from three.

2023 hard-fought win over Warrington

While it eventually led to semi-final heartbreak against Hull KR, last year’s hard-fought victory over Warrington Wolves is definitely a memorable tie.

The Warriors played almost the entire match a man short but still managed to progress with a 14-12 home victory.

Kaide Ellis was sent off after just six minutes after squaring up with opposition captain Stefan Ratchford.

But the determination and grit from Wigan was there to see, first gaining a 8-0 lead at half-time with a Toby King try and two goals from Harry Smith, before Abbas Miski crossed in the second 40 with an acrobatic finish for a famous quarter-final victory over a local rival in the Challenge Cup.

Wigan double in 2013

Although perhaps not the most memorable in terms of 80 minutes on the pitch, but the victory saw Wigan towards a famous double in 2013, going on to beat Warrington Wolves 30-16 at Old Trafford later in October.

Hull FC became the first side to go scoreless in a Challenge Cup final since St Helens in 1989 as Wigan claimed a 16-0 victory – scores from Iain Thornley and Sam Tomkins, while Wigan legend Pat Richards kicked four goals.

Josh Charnley’s 2011 effort against Warrington

Wigan against Warrington has become the norm in the early rounds of the Challenge Cup - it was only a surprise that this year saw a home draw against Sheffield Eagles, and not Wolves.

Josh Charnley raced away the full length of the field at a scorching hot Halliwell Jones Stadium back in 2011, knocking out the then-cup holders 44-24 in the quarter-finals before more history was made.

One of the great Wembley tries in Wigan history

One of the great Wembley tries was produced in the classic 2011 final as Wigan claimed a 28-18 victory over Leeds Rhinos, their first since 2002.

Joel Tomkins made sure it was an encounter to remember with a spectacular long-range try, rated highly by brother and former winning full-back Sam Tomkins.

Prop forward Jeff Lima claimed the Lance Todd Trophy after helping inspire the cherry & white outfit to a famous win with two tries in front of a crowd close to 80,000 in the capital.