Noah Hodkinson in action for Wigan Warriors in a pre-season friendly against Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet will be forced to shuffle his team around for their clash with Catalans Dragons on Friday due to injuries.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Super League champions will be without superstar fullback Jai Field for Friday’s home clash with the Dragons, with the Australian ruled out through head injury protocols after failing his head injury assessment in last Saturday’s 32-12 defeat to Hull FC.

It would be a fair assumption that young gun Zach Eckersley would slot into the fullback role in Field’s absence, but he also succumbed to injury last weekend, leaving the field in the opening quarter against Hull with a lower leg injury, with Peet confirming post-match that he would head for an X-ray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon, there is yet to be an update provided on Eckersley, with Peet set to hold his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

With Field definitely ruled out to face the Dragons, and the unlikely prospect of Eckersley being available this week, spine options are pretty thin on the ground for Wigan, who will still be without halfback pair Bevan French (calf) and Jack Farrimond (hamstring).

With the aforementioned injuries in mind, Wigan Today has taken a look at the potential avenues Peet and Co could go down in regards to the fullback role this week.

Noah Hodkinson

Perhaps the most obvious choice would be the highly-rated Hodkinson, who would be a like-for-like replacement for Field, with the 19-year-old’s primary position being at fullback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bolton-born starlet has been with the Warriors since 2021, when he joined the club’s Scholarship programme.

Hodkinson is highly thought of at the Warriors, having travelled to Portugal for a pre-season camp with Peet’s squad ahead of the 2024 campaign. His development has continued ever since, with the youngster recently undertaking his first full-time pre-season as a professional ahead of this year, being given the No. 32 shirt in the squad numbers that were announced back in November.

The former Hindley ARLFC junior is yet to make his first-team debut, but he has spent time on loan in the Championship with Widnes Vikings this season, whilst continuing to impress in the Reserves. The closest he has come to first-team action in a cherry and white shirt so far was back in pre-season, when he featured in a 22-4 friendly defeat to Leeds Rhinos in Ash Handley’s testimonial.

If Hodkinson was to make his first-team debut this weekend, he would become the 15th academy product to feature for Peet’s side this year.

Adam Keighran

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian, who recently signed a new three-year deal with Wigan, has been in excellent form on both sides of the ball this year, and let’s not forget to mention that he is one of the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League.

Keighran was the man who moved into the fullback role from the halves against Hull when Field left the action in the second half. It would seem an unlikely option for him to play the full game against Catalans at fullback, though, given he may well have to revert back to his primary role at centre, given Eckersley may be ruled out through injury.

If Keighran does move back to the centre spots, that could see Kruise Leeming move into the halves alongside Harry Smith, with Brad O’Neill starting at hooker, and academy product Tom Forber coming onto the bench as the interchange hooker.

Liam Marshall

The England international is one of Wigan’s longest-serving players, and has been granted a testimonial year in 2026 after serving his hometown club with distinction over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall is one of the current (and available) players in Peet’s squad to have previously featured at fullback. However, he’s only done it once, which was a game against Wakefield Trinity in 2021.

The 29-year-old, who has made more than 200 appearances for the Warriors, has recently been nursing an ankle injury, but returned in last week’s defeat to Hull. But, given the sheer amount of ground needed to cover from fullback, you’d suspect it’s certainly a left-field option because you wouldn’t want to aggravate any potential setback to that ankle injury.

But should he move to fullback this week, Peet could potentially bring homegrown talent Jacob Douglas back on the wing alongside Christian Wade, should Abbas Miski be deemed not fit enough to return.

Jacob Douglas

Speaking of Douglas, could he be a potential option in the No. 1 role for the Warriors? Again, it would be a left-field option, but it would allow Marshall and Wade to stay on the wings, should Miski remain sidelined with his knee issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas, 21, has spent the majority of his career in his preferred role on the wing, but he has impressed whenever given the chance in the first-team, and you’d like to think he would do a good job filling the void at fullback.

Douglas has scored four tries in seven games for the Warriors since making his first-team debut last season, including five appearances this year. He has also featured for his hometown club Oldham via dual-registration this campaign. Again, if Douglas was to start at fullback, that could allow the likes of Marshall and Wade to remain on the wings.

Who will ultimately fill the fullback role in Field’s absence against Catalans on Friday night? Well, we will only find out for definite come 6:30pm on Friday night when the squads are officially named, but there are a couple of options for Peet and his coaching staff to consider, despite their spine options being thin on the ground.