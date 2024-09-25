Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors were crowned Academy champions following their 15-12 Grand Final victory over St Helens, with head coach John Duffy hailing the thrilling encounter at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Tries from Jack Purtill and Noah Hodkinson, alongside seven points from the boot from rising first-team star Jack Farrimond, saw Wigan edge out their rivals in wet conditions on Wednesday evening.

“I thought the game had two unbelievable, super talented teams,” Duffy said, with Saints crossing through Tom Humphreys and Oliver Garmston.

“There were loads of lads who are going to go on and have massive careers. It was a great spectacle, and we’ve been waiting 12 months for that.

Wigan Warriors beat rivals St Helens in the Academy Grand Final to be crowned champions

“I’m a really proud coach.”

It was a gripping derby that required a try-saving tackle in the dying stages from Wigan to ensure they claimed the Academy League title.

“There were some really big moments in the game, especially at the back end with bodies on the line and players turning up for each other,” Duffy, who joined Wigan’s coaching staff in 2022, added.

“That last 12 minutes or so was really tough. Drop-outs, knock ons, six agains, (Harry) Robertson dancing across the field, it was really tough.

“But we took pre-season studies in good stead there.

“I thought we defended our line really well. We’ve not had the trophy for a few years and I’m really proud of all the players and staff involved, and Matty (Peet), Tommy (Leuluai), Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Kris Radlinski, who have helped me over these last 12 months.

“I’m glad we can take that trophy home.”

The former Scotland, Leigh, Featherstone and Swinton coach also believes that the Super League competition is in safe hands with a glimpse of the future on show, including Wigan quintet Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason, and Kian McDermott, who will all join the club’s full-time environment from 2025.

“If you watched that as a neutral, you’d go home excited about the future of Super League,” he said, with half-back Farrimond picking up the player of the match award.

“If that’s a Good Friday in four or five years, then wow. It’s going to be unreal.

“There was a massive crowd too, with a lot of Wigan fans, who I want to thank for turning out.”