Wigan Warriors' Grand Final opponents Hull KR dealt suspension blow as five players charged by match review panel

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 6th Oct 2025, 13:22 BST
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in action for Hull KRplaceholder image
Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves looks to have played his final game of his career after he copped a ban ahead of their meeting with Wigan Warriors in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

The New Zealand international has been walking a disciplinary tightrope for several weeks now, with the veteran front-rower just one minor Grade A charge away from landing a fresh suspension on his record.

And unfortunately for Waerea-Hargreaves, that charge has come on the eve of the Grand Final, having received a Grace C sanction for his tackle on St Helens winger Jon Bennison during Hull KR’s 20-12 win over the Saints in Saturday’s semi-final.

The charge takes Waerea-Hargreaves’ disciplinary record to 19 points, automatically resulting in a three-match ban, which means he is ruled out of Saturday’s Grand Final at Old Trafford as things stand.

Hull KR have the option to appeal the match review panel’s verdict, and must lodge any appeal before 12pm on Tuesday. It appears likely that they will fight the charge so they can have the 36-year-old prop available to face Wigan this weekend.

Waerea-Hargreaves is not the only player to be banned this week, with Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape also receiving a one-match ban following a charge of Grade A late contact on the passer during their 18-6 semi-final defeat to Wigan.

St Helens duo Matty Lees and Jonny Lomax have both been handed Grade A charges, but their total penalty points are not high enough to pick up a suspension.

It is a similar scenario for Hull KR prop Sam Luckley, who has also received a Grade A charge, but the Scotland international only has two disciplinary points on his record.

Furthermore, the Rugby Football League have also released a statement, confirming that no further action will be taken in regards to the allegation of unacceptable language made by Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino against Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam in the eliminator play-offs on September 26.

The statement read: “The on-field complaint was included in the referee’s post-match report, and therefore considered by the RFL Match Review Panel meeting the following Monday (September 29). They were unable to take the matter further because of the lack of supporting evidence, therefore referred it to RFL Compliance for further investigation, given the serious nature of the allegation.

“However, there has been no response to the RFL request for further information necessary to take the matter further - the deadline for which passed on Wednesday (October 1).”

Related topics:Hull KRNew ZealandSt Helens
