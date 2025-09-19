Wigan Warriors in a team talk in the Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium

Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos have named their 21-strong squads for Sunday’s Women’s Super League semi-final at the Brick Community Stadium, 7:30pm kick-off.

Wigan head into their semi-final clash on the back of a nail-biting 24-20 win over St Helens a fortnight ago, which saw the Warriors lift the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time.

The Warriors and Rhinos meet in the semi-final stages for the first time in the competition’s history. Leeds will be looking to book a return to the Grand Final after missing out for the first time in 2024, whilst Wigan are aiming to reach their first Grand Final since winning the competition back in 2018.

Leeds have had the majority of wins in the previous 10 meetings with the Warriors, though Betts’ side have won the last three games against the Rhinos, all of which have come in 2025, including an impressive 44-14 victory in the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup in York.

Wigan coach Denis Betts has named an unchanged 21-woman squad from their win over St Helens last time out. Meanwhile, Leeds have been boosted by the return of influential forward Bethan Dainton, who has recently been away representing the UK Armed Forces in the World Cup, and missed out in last week’s 30-14 win over York Valkyrie through illness.

Wigan: Grace Banks, Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe, Mary Coleman, Carys Marsh, Shaniah Power, Eva Hunter, Vicky Molyneux, Meg Williams, Rachel Thompson, Cerys Jones, Rease Casey, Emily Veivers, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Ruby Hunter.

Leeds: Ebony Stead, Caitlin Beevers, Sophie Nuttall, Mel Howard, Ruby Walker, Bella Sykes, Keara Bennett, Izzy Northrop, Shannon Brown, Lucy Murray, Bethan Dainton, Ruby Bruce, Ella Donnelly, Kaiya Glynn, Jenna Greening, Liv Whitehead, Elle Frain, Connie Boyd, Frankie Blakey, Tally Bryer, Lacey Owen.

The Women’s Super League semi-final takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday evening, 7:30pm kick-off, with tickets still available for £5 for adults and £3 concessions, whilst Under-8s go free of charge. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Main Channel.

