Some of the youngsters in Matty Peet’s squad are currently out on loan, while others have featured for Newcastle Thunder as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two sides.

Here is how those players performed in July:

Sam Halsall:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Halsall scored five times for Newcastle during July

Sam Halsall’s first game of the month was in Newcastle Thunder’s 58-22 defeat to Featherstone Rovers

Following that loss, the week after was more prosperous, as the centre went over for a try in a huge 53-10 victory over Bradford Bulls.

He continued his scoring form in the next two games as well, claiming a brace in a 33-26 loss to Widnes, before adding another to his tally in a 24-24 draw against Dewsbury.

Tom Forber:

Alongside Halsall, Tom Forber was in the Thunder side that lost to Featherstone, but, like his Wigan teammate, was among the scorers in the win against Bradford.

The youngster continued to be named as an interchange, for the draw against Dewsbury and then a 27-18 loss to York at the Summer Bash.

Umyla Hanley:

Umyla Hanley’s first game in July was in Thunder’s victory over the Bulls at Kingston Park.

After being at centre for that match, the 20-year-old was then named at fullback in the defeat to Widnes.

James McDonnell:

James McDonnell was named among the interchanges as Leigh Centurions started July with a 56-6 win away to Bradford Bulls.

The 22-year-old then started at second-row the following week, as Adrian Lam’s side produced a 66-0 victory against Workington.

McDonnell returned to the bench for the next game against Dewsbury, but found himself on the scoresheet, as the Centurions overcame Dewsbury Rams with a 60-6 win.

It was the same again the following week, as he went over for another try in a 64-6 victory against Whitehaven.

McDonnell’s final game of the month was at the Summer Bash at Headingley.

He was involved once more from the bench, as Leigh extended their lead at the top of the Championship table with a 46-16 win over Featherstone.

Ben O’Keefe:

Ben O’Keefe started a two-week loan spell with Rochdale Hornets with a hat-trick in a 42-34 victory over Midlands Hurricanes.

He crossed the line once again in the following game, as well as successfully kicking six conversions, in a 50-24 win against Oldham Roughyeds.

O’Keefe was also among the scorers in Rochdale’s final game of the month, but it was not enough to prevent a 53-22 loss to Swinton Lions.

Alex Sutton:

Alex Sutton started a centre in Swinton Lions’ 26-12 defeat to Doncaster.

Jack Bibby:

Jack Bibby started for Workington Town, as the Cumbrian side started the month with a 38-0 defeat to Widnes.

The prop also featured in the game against Leigh, as well as a 58-10 loss to Halifax

Toby Brannan:

Along with Bibby, Toby Brannan also featured in Workington’s losses to Widnes and Leigh at the beginning of July, as he was named among the interchanges in both games.

Ramon Silva:Ramon Silva also spent time out on loan during July, coming off the bench in North Wales Crusaders 76-4 victory over West Wales Raiders.