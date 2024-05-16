Wigan Warriors hooker highlights Hull KR threats with 5 star players named ahead of Challenge Cup showdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hull KR have claimed seven wins from 11 so far this Super League season, including the 26-10 victory over Wigan earlier in April.
Star player Mikey Lewis sits joint-top of the Man of Steel leaderboard with 12 points alongside Salford duo Marc Sneyd and Nene Macdonald, while full-back Niall Evalds has returned to his best form since making the move to Craven Park.
The Robins knocked the Cherry & Whites out of the Challenge Cup at the same stage last year and will be hoping to make it back to the capital to avenge their Golden Point defeat to Leigh Leopards at the national stadium.
Wigan meanwhile have not played under the famous arch since 2017, with the 2022 final held at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Matt Peet lifted his first piece of silverware as head coach following a 16-14 triumph over Huddersfield Giants.
O’Neill said: “Hull KR are full of talent; start off with Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, then Jez Litten and Matt Parcell who are just as good as each other.
“And then Niall Evalds who is playing well at the back. There are threats all over the field.
“Mikey Lewis is a very good player. You need to keep your eye on him through the game and in every moment. If he’s near the ball, you need to be alert and stay on track, because if not he will burn you.
"He’s a great player.”
O’Neill, 21, admits Wigan ‘learned lessons’ from the Round 9 defeat in East Yorkshire, since claiming impressive back-to-back wins to sit at the top of the Super League table.
“I feel like from that tough defeat at Hull KR, we’ve learned our lessons and had some good wins over Catalans and Huddersfield since,” O’Neill continued.
“I feel like we’ve learned a lot from that game. Hopefully we can carry on learning this week and working hard and putting in a good performance on the weekend.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.