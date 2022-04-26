Wigan Warriors: Iain Thornley hopes to put his ‘unlucky’ start to the season behind him

The centre has endured an injury plagued start to the campaign, but was able to feature for the entirety of the game against Salford Red Devils.

After picking up knocks in his two previous outings, Thornley states Sunday’s match has helped him to gain some confidence.

He said: “It’s been one of those where I’ve had an unlucky start with one or two bangs and injuries. It is something that plays on your mind. Sometimes you get people saying things, so it does annoy and make you think about things.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Thornley completed a full 80 minutes for the first time this season

“To get back out there with the boys, gives you a bit of confidence. These things happen, it’s rugby, it’s a tough sport. It was just unfortunate for me that it happened during the first part of this season, after doing three years without getting anything at my previous club.

“It’s not the start that I would’ve liked but I’m hoping that I can kick on now and keep myself fit. It was great to get a full 80 minutes, and to win.

“It was nice to get a taste of being back at the DW, and just how it was. We always say that the fans are the 18th man for the team. They massively got behind us, especially during points of the game where we were tired and really needed to put pressure on Salford.

“Their support is really appreciated.”

Thornley states while Wigan were happy with the 30-24 win over Salford, there are plenty of things to work on going forward.

“These types of things happen, but the main thing is that we came out with a win,” he added.

“It was really good that even though there were a few changes, we still managed to get the two points, so everything is looking good so far. We are made up with it, but there are definitely some fixing up to do before we play Warrington and Saints.

“We probably didn’t execute our chances as well as we wanted to, the game could’ve been put to bed a little bit earlier.