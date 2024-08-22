Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC have selected their latest Super League fixtures for broadcast, including an upcoming Wigan Warriors fixture.

Sunday’s clash at The Brick Community Stadium against Hull FC has been selected for coverage, and will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and Red Button - with the game to kick-off at 3:00pm as Matt Peet’s side look to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture at the MKM Stadium.

Then on Sunday, September 1, the Round 24 match between Huddersfield Giants and St Helens will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage from 3pm for a 3:05pm kick-off.

Broadcast details for Rounds 25-27 will be confirmed in the coming weeks, with BBC Sport also to provide live coverage of two matches from the Play-Offs on September 28 and October 5 as part of the three-year broadcast partnership from 2024-26.

BBC Sport announced their histroic deal ahead of the 2024 campaign, with news that 15 live matches would be broadcast throughout the season across free-to-air platforms.