Wigan Warriors made it two wins out of two in pre-season, as they beat Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Jai Field and Iain Thorney were both on the scoresheet as Matty Peet’s produced a 14-6 win in Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial game.

Here are five talking points from the game:

1. Jai Field could be a key player this year.

Jai Field’s time with Wigan didn’t get off to an ideal start last season.

He spent most of 2021 on the side-lines after he suffered a torn hamstring on his first outing for the club.

With his injury worries now behind him, the 24-year-old is now very much looking to the future and has expressed his ambition of being like a new signing for the Warriors this season.

Being able to feature in both pre-season games for Peet’s side will be a huge boost for Field, allowing him to cement his place finally in the team.

His two tries against Warrington gave a glimpse of what he can be capable of this year.

He will most likely start the season at fullback but could be moved into the halves as the campaign goes on.

2. Rotation is set to be key.

Matty Peet has already stated rotation will be a main part of his plans for the forthcoming season.

Wigan’s two pre-season games has shown he certainly has the depth to do that.

With the players who were already at the club, the new recruits, and the youth products waiting for their chance, there are plenty of options for the Warriors head coach.

Of course, not too much can be read into pre-season results, but two wins with two separate squads is promising.

Another vital part of this will be the flexibility of players, and their ability to step into other positions.

While last season it may have been something forced by injuries; this time round it could prove an important part of the plan.

3. Superb to see some PDRL action.

Prior to Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial game, Wigan and Warrington went head-to-head in a PDRL match.

It was great to see the game given this platform, as it allowed fan to get involved as the crowd slowly started to grow.

Warrington were the ones who came out on top, as they beat Wigan 22-10.

Dean Davies and Ben Seward scored for the Warriors, while comedian Adam Hills was among the scorers for the home side.

Hopefully this can become a regular feature ahead of more games this season.

4. Ready for the new season.

With no more games before the start of new season, Wigan’s next test will be an away trip to Hull KR on the opening weekend.

Matty Peet seemed happy with what he had seen from his side, and the squad will be raring to go.

While there will be things to iron out as the campaign goes on, the Warriors are certainly ready to get into competitive action.

The players have had long enough to gel during pre-season, and the games have shown combinations are starting to come together.

As this side play more games, they will continue to improve, and look ready to get stuck into Super League action.

5. Respect for Ratchford.

It was great to see the reception Stefan Ratchford got for his testimonial game.

The Warrington fans greeted him with a huge applause, as did those in the away end.

He has been superb player for the Wolves, and for Super League in general.

As he entered the pitch, both teams created a guard of honour for him, while at the end of the match the Wigan squad presented him with a testimonial plaque.

Meanwhile, another Wire player wasn’t greeted as warmly by the travelling fans, as there were a few groans for George Williams when he was on the ball, so it will be interesting to see how he is welcomed at the DW Stadium later this year.