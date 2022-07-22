James McDonnell

The 22-year-old will join Leeds Rhinos on a permanent basis from the 2023 season onwards.

Since making his debut in 2020, McDonnell has made four appearances for the Wigan first team, with the last coming against Huddersfield back in May.

With chances limited at the DW Stadium, he has spent the majority of this season on loan with Leigh Centurions.