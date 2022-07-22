The 22-year-old will join Leeds Rhinos on a permanent basis from the 2023 season onwards.
Since making his debut in 2020, McDonnell has made four appearances for the Wigan first team, with the last coming against Huddersfield back in May.
With chances limited at the DW Stadium, he has spent the majority of this season on loan with Leigh Centurions.
On McDonnell’s departure, Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: "On behalf of all the players and staff we would like to wish James all the best for the future. He is a really popular lad, a player and a person we are very proud of."