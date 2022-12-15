Wigan Warriors' Kaide Ellis says it was important for him to go back to Australia during the off-season
Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis says it was crucial for him to enjoy some time back at home in Australia during the off-season.
The prop is back in training at Robin Park Arena, as Matty Peet’s side prepare for the 2023 season.
Ellis states it can be tough being so far away from home sometimes, making it all the more important to get back when he can.
“It was nice to be back at home and see some family and friends who I hadn’t seen in a while,” he said.
“I met my goddaughter for the first time, and a couple of my mates have had babies since I’ve got here, so it was good to catch up with them.
“I was also lucky enough to witness my sister getting married in the last week before I came back, so I’m grateful Matty (Peet) let me stay.
“It was probably one of the best days I’ve been a part of.
“With the weddings you see a lot of family members you’ve not seen for a while.
“Playing professional rugby can be quite consuming, which is the sacrifice you make, so it’s nice to get some time off and see those people.
“It made the time off very special, and made it a little bit easier to come back.
“It’s important to do that, because it can be hard sometimes being 24 hours away from your family.
“It’s tough seeing things happening at home, but it all feels worth it when you catch up eventually.
“Me and my partner also hung around in Europe for a couple of weeks during the off-season.
“I’d been before in Australia but the real thing in Munich was incredible.
“It’s a good nightlife and you’re doing well if you can get through a few steins, I’ll definitely be going back.”
As well as tackling the challenges of pre-season, Ellis and his teammates have also been adapting to the recent weather conditions.
“Looking back now, I got looked after last year, it wasn’t as cold,” he added.
“We’ve had a few minus days, and a bit of snow.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, but our outside session got cancelled so I could enjoy it.
“It was nice to witness the snow, and it was pretty cool.
“I went on a ski camp on a school trip but apart from that I’ve never driven on it before.
“Driving in, I hit the brakes and slid to a stop, but there were no cars in front of me.
“None of the Aussies crashed, so we might be the better drivers.
“Singo (Brad Singleton) was handing out advice but he crashed going 10mph around a roundabout.
“The day when it’s been in the minuses my car hasn’t been frozen, but when it’s been one or two degrees it’s been frozen solid and I needed to get my scraper out, which gets the shoulders going.”