Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reflects on the defeat to Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium

Matty Peet says he feels embarrassed and frustrated following Wigan’s 40-18 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 12th May 2023, 23:00 BST- 2 min read

Despite leading 14-6 at the break and holding a man advantage after Zane Tetevano’s red card, the Warriors were unable to come away with the two points.

Peet states there were some “harsh” words following a poor second half display, and admits his side will be stinging heading into next Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against the same opponent.

“It’s the first time in this job I’ve felt a bit embarrassed by what we’ve served up,” he said.

“The lads will feel the same. They are all pretty low- it’s as simple as that.

“They’ve been reflecting on tonight’s performance, and there’s been some harsh words, but that doesn’t count for much, it’s about actions.

“Harry (Smith) spoke honestly in the changing room.

“Players and individuals make errors but it’s about how the team responds to them- and I was disappointed with that, I thought we would stand up for each other.

“The more we started chasing points, the uglier it turned.

“I always thought Leeds would be a threat in that second half.

“They are very good at moving the ball and had nothing to lose.

“Their quality shone through but we were very poor.

“I knew that they wouldn’t go away. They’ve started slow in a few games but hang around and have the ability to post points in succession.

“I could see it from them, but thought we’d put up a stiffer fight.

“It was a poor start to the second, and once we went behind, it went from bad to worse.

“I understand it was frustrating for the fans. They’ve been great on the whole, and will obviously be disappointed, but we’re in it together.

“Next week it’s about us. Whoever we were playing we’d be stinging after that.

“We take the highs and the lows as a unit, the players don’t work for us; we work together.

“We thought we had a good plan tonight but we didn’t execute and we’ve all got to take responsibility for that.”

