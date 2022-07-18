The 33-year-old prop was originally set to link up with the club for the 2023 season, but the move has been brought forward following his early departure from Warrington Wolves.

Peet states the signing has come at a good time for his team.

He said: "The fact we wanted him and got him for next year shows we rate him highly as a player and as a bloke. Everything I hear about Mike off the field is of a high standard.

Mike Cooper has joined Wigan Warriors

"When we’ve played against them he’s been right at the top of our conversations of our middle units especially.

"To get him in now at this time of the year is a great boost. Every squad is being tested to the limit and will be more tested as you look at the last month of the Super League fixtures.

"To bring in not just his off the field presence, but what he can bring on it, is timely.

"It’s similar to when we brought in Brad Singleton a couple of years ago, it’s about us trying to address the balance in the squad and trying to get that blend between youth and experience. With that it brings competition for places.

"Warrington contacted us to see if it was a possibility (to bring Cooper in early), and I was really hopeful we could do it. All I did then was pass it on to Kris (Radlinski), because that’s not really my job but I was contacted so I was the messenger.

"Kris picked it up with Warrington, and we were able to get it done quickly. We all agreed the timing was great, and it’s something we’ve had success with in the past.”

Peet says he doesn’t expect too many changes to his squad for Thursday’s game against Leeds Rhinos, except the addition of Mike Cooper.

"The squad won’t be too dissimilar from last week,” he added.