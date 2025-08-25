Sam Walters celebrates a try with his Wigan Warriors teammates

Sam Walters produced an enormous 80-minute shift across the forward pack in Wigan Warriors’ win over Wakefield Trinity, earning praise from his coach in the process.

The 6ft 7in forward started in the back-row alongside skipper Liam Farrell in Wigan’s dominant 44-2 win over Wakefield on Sunday afternoon, retaining his starting spot following an impressive showing against Hull KR the week previous.

Powerhouse forward Junior Nsemba, who returned from a week’s absence due to head injury protocols, started on the bench and made an impact when he entered the action, with Walters then moving into the front-row.

The Warriors brought goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran off in the latter stages of the game due to a knee issue, which he was playing through the pain barrier with, which saw Walters revert back into the back-row position alongside Nsemba, with Farrell moving to centre in Keighran’s absence.

It was a mammoth performance from Walters, who made 137 metres from 17 carries as well as 42 tackles, even getting on the scoresheet with the last try of the game.

The Widnesian scooped Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award for his efforts, but playing the full 80 minutes was not a surprise to his coach Matt Peet, who shared praise for the towering forward in his post-match press conference.

"It’s not a surprise,” Peet smiled.

"I think it is a strength of ours that we’ve got him, Ethan (Havard), Thommo (Luke Thompson), who can all play 80 minutes in the forward pack, obviously Kaide Ellis is capable as well, and both of our nines, so we are blessed with some fit lads but Sam is right up there with Luke and Ethan in terms of his engine.

"His versatility to be able to start in the back-row and then move in, and then move back out when we brought Adam off… Every coach will tell you, when you’ve got lads who can shift around the field and fill different positions when those things happen, HIAs, sin-bins and whatnot, then you tend to lean on them a little bit."

It is not the first time Walters has featured in the middle and in the back-row this season, but his utility value certainly provides the Warriors with a boost as Super League enters the business end of the season.