A space has been left following confirmation that the club will appeal the suspension handed to forward Tyler Dupree.

The 24-year-old prop was handed a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday for a separate incident that saw him sin-binned at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the 12-4 defeat.

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the fixture against Leigh Leopards

Winger Jacob Douglas has been included in Wigan’s squad, with forward Liam Byrne dropping out following his Grade E charge.

The Ireland international faces tribunal on Tuesday evening and could face up to a five-match ban for his high tackle on Mark Percival.

Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards have claimed just one win in their opening five Super League fixtures.