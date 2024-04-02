Wigan Warriors name 20-man squad for Leigh Leopards clash

Matt Peet has named a 20-man squad for Thursday’s Super League clash with Leigh Leopards.
By Josh McAllister
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:08 BST
A space has been left following confirmation that the club will appeal the suspension handed to forward Tyler Dupree.

The 24-year-old prop was handed a Grade C head contact charge by the match review panel on Monday for a separate incident that saw him sin-binned at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the 12-4 defeat.

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the fixture against Leigh Leopards
Winger Jacob Douglas has been included in Wigan’s squad, with forward Liam Byrne dropping out following his Grade E charge.

The Ireland international faces tribunal on Tuesday evening and could face up to a five-match ban for his high tackle on Mark Percival.

Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards have claimed just one win in their opening five Super League fixtures.

Wigan’s squad to face Leigh: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, O’Neill, Isa, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Chan, Eckersley, Douglas.

