Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle (K.O. 8pm).
Matty Peet’s side picked up their first win of the season last week, as they produced a 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.
Joe Shorrocks drops out of the squad after joining Leigh Leopards on an initial two-week loan.
He is replaced by Junior Nsemba, who has recently picked up game time with Whitehaven.
Meanwhile, Liam Farrell was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact following the game against Trinity, but remains available to play, with his punishment being a £250 fine.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Junior Nsemba