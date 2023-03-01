Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Matty Peet’s side picked up their first win of the season last week, as they produced a 60-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium.

Joe Shorrocks drops out of the squad after joining Leigh Leopards on an initial two-week loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is replaced by Junior Nsemba, who has recently picked up game time with Whitehaven.

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for the game against Castleford

Meanwhile, Liam Farrell was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact following the game against Trinity, but remains available to play, with his punishment being a £250 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbas Miski