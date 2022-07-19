Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Leeds Rhinos

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of a 60-0 victory against Hull FC, where Bevan French scored a record-breaking seven tries.

Mike Cooper immediately comes into the squad for this week’s game, following his move from Warrington.

Youngster Junior Nsemba drops out, in what is the only change.

Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Leeds Rhinos

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill