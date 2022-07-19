Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Leeds Rhinos

Matty Peet’s side head into the game on the back of a 60-0 victory against Hull FC, where Bevan French scored a record-breaking seven tries.
Mike Cooper immediately comes into the squad for this week’s game, following his move from Warrington.
Youngster Junior Nsemba drops out, in what is the only change.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill
Mike Cooper