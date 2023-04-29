News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors news round-up: Ryan Hampshire makes his return from injury, fans react to Wembley snub, and youngsters involved in Origin test

There has been plenty happening across the last few days.

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST

Wigan’s reserves have been in action at Robin Park Arena, while some of the youngsters have been representing their county.

League fans have also been left frustrated on social media following a post from Wembley stadium.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Ryan Hampshire has made his return from injuryRyan Hampshire has made his return from injury
Hampshire returns from injury

Ryan Hampshire marked his return from injury with a try in the reserves game against Wakefield Trinity.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Warriors during the off-season, is working his way back to full fitness after suffering an ACL injury last year.

He started the game at Robin Park Arena alongside the likes of Iain Thornley, Junior Nsemba and Harvie Hill.

His try came during the first half of the 36-12 victory over Trinity.

Hill was also on the scoresheet, as he crossed for a brace, while Jacob Douglas, Kieran Tyrer and Zach Eckersley all went over as well.

Fans react to Wembley snub

Rugby league fans have been left fuming after the sport was omitted from a social media post celebrating 100 years of Wembley.

The graphic featured some of the most iconic moments from the stadium’s history,

This included football, boxing and music- but no mention of rugby league.

One person wrote: “Did you forget Wembley stages the Challenge Cup each year and has staged numerous test matches including the home nation?”

Another added: “No rugby league players? There’s a statue of five of them outside the stadium.”

A third stated: “Rugby league’s most iconic try not even mentioned even though we’ve played there for 94 years and Martin Offiah’s statue is out the ground, cheers!”

Youngsters involved in Origin test

Lancashire came out on top of the first test 2023 Academy Origin series with a 42-20 victory over Yorkshire in Castleford.

Six Wigan Warriors players were involved across the two teams.

Maddox Jeffrey crossed for a try for Yorkshire, while Nathan Lowe and Ryan Brown were on the scoresheet for Lancashire.

Jack Farrimond, Taylor Kerr and Lukas Mason were also in action for the Red Rose.

Race day for Powell

An ‘at the races’ event is taking place in the 1872 Lounge at Robin Park Arena on May 13 as part of Sam Powell’s testimonial celebrations.

For more information head over to The Riversiders’ social media.

