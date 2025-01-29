Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Warriors half-back Jarrod Sammut has landed a new club to continue his playing career, turning 38 next month.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammut has linked up with Keighley Cougars on a 12-month deal ahead of their League 1 season, which gets underway at the end of February.

The Malta international last represented Bradford Bulls, helping the Odsal outfit reach the Championship semi-finals in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Wigan Warriors half-back Jarrod Sammut has joined Keighley Cougars for 2025

He made 13 appearances for Wigan Warriors in 2019 following his release from London Broncos, scoring two tries.

Across his career, with more than 300 professional appearances to his name, Sammut has also featured for the likes of Leigh, Barrow, Workington, Wakefield and Crusaders, while he began his career in the NRL with Penrith Panthers.

The journeyman will play under head coach Jake Webster in 2025, with the former Super League centre having taken charge of the League 1 outfit initially on an interim basis midway through last season.

On the move, with Keighley having just lost out on a spot in the Championship following a play-off final defeat to Hunslet last year, Sammut said: “Jake Webster expressed that he’d like me to nurture a few of the young kids, and at the same time, play a bit of my style of rugby as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, I still feel like I’ve got plenty to give to the game, and it’s an opportunity as well to have a good run at a play-off spot with Keighley.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out on the pitch and try to bring a bit of silverware to the club.”